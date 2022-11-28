Hailey Bieber Just Recreated Princess Diana's Famous Signature Styles

Hailey Bieber's latest look was fit for royalty.
The Rhode Beauty founder exuded cool-girl style as she stepped out of a Pilates class with Kendall Jenner on Nov. 27 wearing an effortlessly chic athleisure outfit.
She was photographed in an oversized gray sweater, matching biker shorts and black sneakers with white crew socks. She paired the loungewear with a black Nike dad cap and a sleek leather handbag.
Whether or not it was intentional, Hailey's athleticwear was reminiscent of Princess Diana's iconic fashion. The late royal's off-duty signature style consisted of oversized sweaters (which usually featured a university logo emblazoned on the front) and biker shorts, which she frequently wore to the gym.
Diana not only sported the casual attire to break a sweat but also to deter paparazzi from profiting off of her photos. To her, if she wore the same outfit after hitting the gym then the images wouldn't be valuable.
Instead, Princess Diana created a fashionable ensemble that has stood the test of time.
In fact, this isn't even the first time Hailey has copied the famous '90s look. Back in 2019, the 26-year-old recreated similar poses and the athletic styles of Lady Di for Vogue Paris.
"All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I've looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember," Hailey captioned her Instagram at the time. "Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."
More recently, Hailey admitted that Princess Diana will always be her muse.
"I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style," the model told Harper's Bazaar in September. "She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in."
Hailey, who is no stranger to the spotlight either, explained why she stresses over her fashion.
"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she told the magazine. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"
It's clear she's done just that with her latest getup.
And if you want to channel Princess Di, relive her most iconic biker shorts and oversized sweater moments below.