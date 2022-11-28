Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy in Sweet Family Photos

Kylie Jenner is sharing a new look at her budding family with Travis Scott. See the pics of the couple, along with some of their daughter Stormi and their 9-month-old baby boy.

By Kisha Forde Nov 28, 2022 7:38 PMTags
KardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis Scott
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic

Kylie Jenner and her family are ready to keep up with the holiday season.
 
Ahead of the most wonderful time of the year, the Kardashians star shared a few new photos of herself, and moments spent with her family, which includes boyfriend Travis Scott, their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and their 9-month-old son.
 
As for the carousel of photos shared to Instagram Nov. 28, Kylie's pics included one of herself walking alongside Stormi as she held onto her baby boy, with the trio dressed up in all-black ensembles. Another candid photo featured just the mother-daughter duo as they wore matching pajamas. But that's not all: Two photos showcased Kylie and her son as they spent time outdoors.
 
The 25-year-old closed out her adorable post with a snap of herself and Travis embracing, simply captioning her post, "Highlights."
 
But the must-see bonding moments from her budding family weren't the only highlights featured on Kylie's social media—since she also took the opportunity to show off her massive Christmas tree that recently went up inside their home.

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Alongside the Nov. 27 video, in which Stormi is seen marveling at the decorated evergreen, Kylie made it more than clear that they're ready to celebrate that time of the year, writing, "'Tis the season."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

2

Ireland Baldwin Weighs in On Lily-Rose Depp’s Nepotism Comments

3

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds's PDA Outing

Kylie's latest post comes just days after she was also seen at the Thanksgiving celebration spent with the rest of her family members, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In fact, one sweet photo of Kylie, Kendall and their mom Kris—captured as they all huddled together in the midst of laughter—served as proof that their season could be summed up as good tidings and joy.
 
See more photos from their festivities here.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

2

Ireland Baldwin Weighs in On Lily-Rose Depp’s Nepotism Comments

3

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds's PDA Outing

4
Exclusive

The White Lotus Actors Give Their Reaction to That Scene

5

Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Criticism

Latest News

TikTok's "I'm Cold" Makeup Trend Is Winter Glam Perfection

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Kate Hudson Details Parenting With Exes Matt Bellamy & Chris Robinson

Exclusive

Hear Captain Lee's Hilarious One-Liner in Below Deck Preview

See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Kick Off Birthday Week With Sweet Celebration

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds's PDA Outing

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Defend Territory in 1923 Trailer