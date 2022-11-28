The Office, Star Wars, Furiosa & More: 20 Can't-Miss Gifts for Funko Fanatics

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Everyone loves a Funko Pop, right? They're just irresistible. Offering a wide range of specific, delightful, and detailed desk accessories (at least, that's how I use them — they're also toys, decor, or whatever you'd like them to be), Funko Pops are designed to show off someone's interests their way. No matter how niche those interests may be.
In fact, the more niche someone's interests (Valentine's Day but also Star Wars! Modern art! Jazz music!), the more fun you'll have finding the right Pop for them around the holidays. And hey, maybe you yourself don't really understand them, but you know someone who'd love to be surprised with a collectable representation of a few of their favorite things.
So whether that person is a hobbyist, an enthusiast, or you just want to get them a little treat, there's something in this list of 20 Funko Pops they're sure to love. Maybe even more than one thing! 'Tis the season to be generous, after all.
Premium POP Protector
First things first: Whatever you end up getting for someone, the odds are, they'll want a proper display case to go with it.
POP Marvel - Wandavision The Vision
Know a Marvel fan? Odds are, that's a resounding yes. They'll go wild for this version of The Vision as revealed at the end of Disney+ original series WandaVision.
POP Star Wars - Valentine's Mandalorian
From another side of the universe, there's this Valentine's Day-themed POP of The Mandalorian. It's so pink!
POP Icons - Miles Davis
For someone who's less about space and more about the space between notes (does that pun work?), here's an extremely cool figure of Miles Davis. He's even holding his trumpet!
POP NBA - Harlem Globetrotters 1
Get someone you know this delightful POP representing the Harlem Globetrotters, unless you know a fan of the Washington Generals. But if you do, they probably aren't on your nice list, anyway.
POP TV - The Witcher Geralt
Sure, you can toss a coin to your witcher, but why not toss them a collectable Funko of Geralt instead?
POP Animation - Avatar - Ty Lee
Nickelodeon's Avatar series was a groundbreaking moment in animation, and Fire Nation warrior Ty Lee is just one of the many memorable characters Aang and co. encounter along their travels.
POP 8-Bit - Alien
There's niche, and there's niche. This 8-bit variation of the classic Alien is the latter, and for the right person, it's a spooky-perfect present.
POP Icons - Jean-Michel Basquiat
An icon of Neo-Expressionism, the late, great Jean-Michel Basquiat is honored here with wonderful attention to detail — from the texture of his hair to the paint spatters on his shoes and clothes.
POP Harry Potter- Hedwig
What to get the Funko fan that probably has the full set of Hogwarts already? This sweet little model of Hedwig, Harry's beloved (and iconic) pet owl.
POP Movies - Carrie (Telekinesis)
No one's going to laugh at you when you have a blood-soaked Carrie on your desk next to your coffee mug.
POP Ad Icons - McDonald's- Birdie
Okay, I thought I knew a lot about old-school commercials, but even I don't remember Birdie, this McDonald's mascot presumably introduced to represent the McChicken. For someone who does remember her, though? This makes a better gift than fries and a chocolate shake.
POP MMFR - Furiosa
This fierce Furiosa Funko encourages anyone who has it to be the most fearless and ferocious version of themselves.
Mini Moments - The Office - Jim Halpert
Recreate the set of The Office at your office (or wherever) with this petite version of Jim Halpert and his closed-door desk area.
POP Disney - Villains - Maleficent
There's always one person in the friend group who loves the Disney villain, and there are few as iconic and fear-inducing as Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.
POP Movies - They Live - Aliens
For the friend who's a little more hardcore about their horror (and appreciate the classics!), this spine-tingling figure from They Live.
POP Vinyl - TMNT- Michelangelo
Netflix's Kimmy Schmidt once asked herself, "That can't still be a thing, right?" about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But they are, of course, eternal. Gift someone this tribute to the coolest one, Michelangelo, and they'll definitely thank you in pizza before the year ends.
POP Movies - The Matrix - Morpheus
Follow the white rabbit to this definitely-not-simulated POP of Morpheus, and fans of the sci-fi series will undoubtedly buy you leather dusters and dark sunglasses in return.
POP Game of Thrones - Gendry
Gendry Black (aka Gendry Baratheon) was as hot as the steel needed to forge his family's signature war hammer. For those who still get butterflies over the former no-name from King's Landing, this Funko should do the trick.
POP Rocks - TLC - Chilli
This adorable POP honors Chilli's signature style of the late '90s — and shows off someone's exquisite taste in music, too.
