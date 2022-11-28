Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2.
The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Sorry peeps I'm here," she tweeted on Nov. 27, which was followed by an adorable photo of the couple's 21-month-old daughter, Sterling, along with the caption, "Been occupied." Addressing the fan speculation on social media head-on, she also wrote, "I am not in labor, y'all tripping."
Brittany's latest update on her pregnancy comes nearly six months after the couple announced they were expecting their second baby. In an Instagram post shared in May, Patrick and Brittany—who tied the knot earlier this year—were all smiles with their daughter as they held up a sign that read, "Big sister duties coming soon." As for the caption? The pair simply wrote, "Round 2!"
Just a little over a month later, the couple also revealed the sex of their second arrival, writing alongside a June 28 Instagram post that their "baby boy is already so loved."
Ahead of their announcement, Brittany played coy during an Instagram Q&A session when it came to the question of whether the couple were ready to expand their family. However, it's worth noting that the soon-to-be mom of two did share a glimpse into what motherhood has been like so far with daughter Sterling.
"She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her," she said in April. "I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!"