Be Our Guest and Take a Look at the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Cast

Watch : Brandy to Play Cinderella AGAIN in Disney's The Pocketwatch

It's a tale as old as time.

Ahead of the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration premiere on Dec. 15, E! can exclusively reveal your first look at the cast, all dressed in their provincial finest.

Besides showing the titular lovers—which include H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as The Beast—the glamorous shot also reveals our first glimpse of the additional cast, including Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Joshua Henry as Gaston, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Rizwan Manj as LeFou, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Rita Moreno as the narrator.

In the photo, the characters are rocking modern takes on their traditional wardrobes, with Groban wearing a royal blue coat and H.E.R. sporting a golden suit, matching yellow cape and silver hoops. Short, on the other hand, wears a tie patterned with golden roses, while eagle-eyed fans can spot Grier's Cogsworth pocket watch.