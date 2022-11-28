Be Our Guest and Take a Look at the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Cast

It's a tale as old as time.
Ahead of the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration premiere on Dec. 15, E! can exclusively reveal your first look at the cast, all dressed in their provincial finest.
Besides showing the titular lovers—which include H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as The Beast—the glamorous shot also reveals our first glimpse of the additional cast, including Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Joshua Henry as Gaston, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Rizwan Manj as LeFou, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Rita Moreno as the narrator.
In the photo, the characters are rocking modern takes on their traditional wardrobes, with Groban wearing a royal blue coat and H.E.R. sporting a golden suit, matching yellow cape and silver hoops. Short, on the other hand, wears a tie patterned with golden roses, while eagle-eyed fans can spot Grier's Cogsworth pocket watch.
The latest adaptation, directed by Hamish Hamilton, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney's classic 1991 film Beauty and the Beast becoming the first animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the 64th Annual Academy Awards.
"This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's Beauty and the Beast and its legacy," ABC teased in a press release, "by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story."
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on ABC Dec. 15, and will stream on Disney+ the next day.