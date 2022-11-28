141 Cyber Monday Sales to Shop Today: Kate Spade, SKIMS, Free People, Ulta, Fenty Beauty, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The bad news is that Black Friday Weekend is over. The good news is that the deals are still going for anyone who's in the mood to shop. If you missed out on Friday or if you just want to keep on shopping, there are so many unbelievable sales to shop during Cyber Monday 2022. Get ahead on your gift shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah, we rounded up the best deals on beauty, fashion, home, and wellness products.
Make sure to bookmark this page. Here's your ultimate guide to the best Cyber Monday shopping from Lululemon, Kate Spade, Nordstrom Rack, Casper, SKIMS, Good American, Lounge Underwear, Revolve, Alo Yoga, Athleta, Anthropologie, Ulta, Wayfair, and more of our favorite stores.
Cyber Monday Deals
Abercrombie
Save 30% on select styles from Abercrombie.
Aerie
Save 40% on leggings and sweatshirts. Save 30% on tops, bottoms, bras/bralettes, and undies.
Adidas
Don't miss these 70% off deals from adidas.
Alo Yoga
Don't miss these 70% off deals on 700+ styles from Alo Yoga.
Amazon
Amazon has Black Friday deals across all categories. You can save 85% on electronics, clothes, beauty products, home essentials, kids toys, and more.
Anthropologie
Save 30% on full-price items and get an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
ASOS
Save 80% on ASOS top-sellers.
Athleta
Don't miss these 60% off deals on Athleta and Athleta Girl styles.
Away
Save $50 when you buy two Away suitcases. Save $100 when you buy three Away suitcases.
Bala
Save 15% when you spend $75-99, 20% when you spend $100-$149, and 25% off when you spend $150+.
Banana Republic
Save 40% on full-priced styles from Banana Republic.
Bare Necessities
Save 30% on bras, underwear, loungewear, lingerie, and swim from Bare Necessities.
BaubleBar
Use the promo code BB30 to save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar.
Beachwaver
Shop Black Friday deals on hair accessories, hair tools, and styling products starting at just $2.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shop buy online, pick up in store deals for as low as $1. Save 60% on bedding, 60% on bath, 50% off kitchen, 50% off home decor, 40% off vacuums, and 60% off dining.
Calpak
Save 75% on Calpak bags, accessories, and organizers. Discount applied at checkout.
Casper
Save 30% sitewide and take $800 off Casper mattresses.
Charlotte Tilbury
Use the code MAGIC1 to save 20% on an $80 order. Use the code MAGIC2 to save 25% on a $120+ purchase. Use the promo code MAGIC3 to save 30% on a $250+ purchase from Charlotte Tilbury.
Coach
Use the promo code UNLOCK25 to save 25% on your Coach purchase.
Coach Outlet
Save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, clothes, jewelry and more. Take an extra 25% off your purchase.
Color Wow
Save 20% on Color Wow hair kits.
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets from Cocoon by Sealy.
Colorescience
Save 30% sitewide on Colorescience products.
Commando
Save 50% on bodysuits, leggings, and more from Commando.
Cupshe
Save 85% on dresses, swimwear, sweaters, and more from Cupshe.
CUUP
Save up to 60% on top-selling styles from CUUP.
Draper James
Shop 70% off markdowns from Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James starting at just $9.
DSW
Get gifts under $25 and shop dressed up boots, casual boots, clogs, and loafers under $75.
Dyson
Save $150 on select Dyson products: vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more.
Edikted
Save 50% sitewide and shop clearance styles that are 60-80% off at Edikted.
Elemis
Save 30% sitewide and get a free 7-piece set when you spend $150.
Express
Insiders save 50% on everything and non-members save 30% sitewide.
Fanatics
Use the code WRAP24 to save 65% on your favorite team apparel, accessories, and home items from Fanatics.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shop Fenty Beauty deals starting at just $7.
Frame
Shop sitewide savings on Frame Denim.
Frasier Sterling
Save 50% sitewide on jewelry and accessories from Frasier Sterling.
Free People
Take an additional 40% off sale styles from Free People.
Glamorise
Same 35% on bras, bralettes, lingerie, and more from the Glamorise Black Friday Sale.
Good American
Use the promo code BF30 to save 30% sitewide on Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.
Gymshark
You can save 60% on every single Gymshark style for the first time ever.
Halara
Don't miss these 80% discounts from Halara's Cyber Monday Sale.
Herbivore Botanicals
Use the code CYBER to save 25% on Herbivore Botanicals products.
HSN
Don't miss out on HSN's major discounts across all product categories.
IT Cosmetics
Don't miss these 50% discounts on top-sellers from IT Cosmetics.
J.Crew
Shop Cyber Monday deals starting at $19.50 from J.Crew.
JBL
Save 70% on JBL devices, no promo code needed.
JW PEI
Save up to 50% on top-selling bags and accessories from JW PEI.
Kate Spade
Save 50% on top-selling Kate Spade bags, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more.
Kate Spade Surprise
Save up to 75% on Kate Spade styles.
Kiehl's
Save 50% on Kiehl's top-selling skincare products.
Kylie Cosmetics
Save 50% on products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, including products from Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.
Lancome
Save 30% on all Lancome skincare, makeup, and fragrances— no promo code needed.
Lounge Underwear
Get 70% discounts on panties, bras, matching sets, lingerie, pajamas, and athleisure from Lounge Underwear.
LoveShackFancy
Save up to 75% on LoveShackFancy styles.
Lululemon
Shop these Lululemon Cyber Monday specials before they sell out.
Madewell
Use the promo code CLICK to save 60% on your Madewell purchase.
Mario Badescu
Use the promo code THX30 to save 30% on Mario Badescu products.
Nike
Use the code CYBER to save up to 60% when you shop at Nike.
Nordstrom
Save 60% on Nordstrom fall essentials for the whole family including finds from Nike, Free People, and Steve Madden.
Nordstrom Rack
Save 70% on holiday party looks, and outerwear. Get holiday gift sets for $30 and gifts under $25.
Olaplex
Buy two full-size Olaplex products, get one free. Get a free bag when you spend $120.
Old Navy
Get Cyber Monday deals for $20 and under.
Open Spaces
Save 30% on storage essentials and home decor from Open Spaces.
Ouai
Save 20% sitewide on Ouai products, no promo code needed.
Outdoor Voices
Shop 70% off deals on top-selling styles from Outdoor Voices.
Peace Out
Save 30% sitewide on Peace Out Skincare products. Check out the retinol under eye stick and the pimple patches.
Popflex
Save 60% on leggings, athleisure, yoga mats, and more from Popflex.
Revolve
Save 70% on styles from your favorite Revolve brands, including Free People, Lovers and Friends, NBD, and Nike.
Quince
Don't miss these 50% discounts on premium Quince bedding, cashmere sweaters, accessories, and more.
QVC
Get major discounts on thousands of items from QVC.
Reebok
Save 50% on select Reebok styles.
Riley Home
Use the promo code HOLIDAYS to get a 20% discount at Riley Home. There are a lot of great products to choose from, but they have the softest towels, in my opinion.
Rose Box NYC
Save 30% sitewide on flower arrangements from Rose Box NYC.
Sam Edelman
Save 70% on top-selling Sam Edelman styles.
Sealy
Save $200 on Sealy mattresses and 20% on your purchase.
Sephora
Get major discounts on Fenty Beauty, KVD Beauty, Urban Decay, and more top brands at Sephora.
SKIMS
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS only goes on sale twice a year. Shop these discounts before they sell out.
Smashbox
Save 30% sitewide at Smashbox.
Soko Glam
Save 35% sitewide at Soko Glam.
Target
Shop early and save up to 50% at Target, with major deals on home essentials, fashion, beauty, kitchen gadgets, and more.
Tarte Cosmetics
Use the promo code CYBERZN to save 30% on Tarte Cosmetics products.
Ulta
Don't miss these 50% off deals at Ulta.
Vera Bradley
Save 30% on full-priced Vera Bradley styles and get more 50% off deals.
Vitruvi
Save 40% sitewide on diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi.
Wayfair
Save 80% during Wayfair's Black Friday blowout sale. Shop kitchen and dining furniture for $80. Get living room seating for 65% off. Take $400 off Sealy mattresses. Take 40% off bedroom furniture, 60% off entryway furniture, 60% off nursery furniture, 60% off kids bedroom furniture, and 70% off bedding. Get home office furniture for $75.
