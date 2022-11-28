This Shiatsu Foot Massager Has 12,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It's on Sale

If you need additional insights before you shop, here are some reviews from happy shoppers.

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Reviews

A shopper said, "This is the best thing since sliced bread. I fell in love and my feet did too. Ooooh feel so good to get good feet massage. It is auto shut off after 15 minutes, but you can turn it back on. I recommend following the directions as suggested. Your feet will thank you later. This is truly one the best investments."

Another customer said, "This machine is amazing for people who are on their feet all day. It catches every part of your foot, squeezes for added pressure and even heats up. I've bought 2 more since as gifts."

Someone else reviewed, "My feet are so swollen from pregnancy that this has been my life saver each night coming home from work. Really helps with my swollen, swore, achey feet. Highly recommend it to you, you won't regret it."

An Amazon customer wrote, "My feet are extremely sore after a long day in tight boots. The foot massager is next to my bed and now part of my night time routine. Great pressure and it hits all the right spots. Perfect for self or as a gift!"

"I been having bad pains in my feet for 2 months and after the second day of using it it was almost completely gone. I use it every day," a shopper reviewed.

Another shopper said, "This actually feels like a real foot massage rather than so robotic. the best one We have ever had. I have gifted this several times and at least 8 additional purchases from friends and family that have tried it."

