Gisele Bündchen Shows Support After Ex Tom Brady Pays Tribute to His Son Jack Following Divorce

Watch : Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split

Gisele Bündchen is showing some family love.

After her ex-husband Tom Brady shared a photo of his son Jack on Instagram, the supermodel expressed subtle support for her stepson. In the Nov. 23 snap, captioned "My Inspiration," the NFL star is seen watching the 15-year-old—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—showing off his skills on a football field. In the comments, Gisele sweetly dropped a red heart emoji.

Last month, Tom and Gisele—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9—officially confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

A source close to the former couple told E! News in October that both Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, are "both ready to move on and move ahead."