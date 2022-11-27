How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share Sweet Selfie Video

It's very Bennifer Thanksgiving!

Together with their kids and other family members, Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck celebrated their first major holiday as a married couple. J.Lo shared Instagram photos of themselves with their loved ones Nov. 26, two days after Thanksgiving.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family," she captioned her post, referencing her upcoming album This Is Me…Now, the follow-up to 2002's This Is Me…Then and her first major record in eight years.

Jennifer's "photo dump" includes sweet photos of Ben cuddling her son Max, 14, in what appears to be a vehicle and of herself sitting with the boy's twin sister Emme on her lap.

J.Lo also shared photos of herself with sisters Leslie Lopez and Lynda Lopez.

Jen and Ben also spent Thanksgiving together with their families last year, months after they rekindled their '00s romance.

This past July, the couple married in a Las Vegas ceremony with Emme and the actor's middle child Seraphina Affleck, 13, in attendance.