Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Criticism

Watch : Jessie James Decker Says She Wouldn't Do DWTS Again

Jessie James Decker is absolutely not tolerating the trolls.

After some social media users criticized her children's athletic bodies in a Nov. 26 Instagram pic, the "Should Have Known Better" singer clapped back in the comments, writing, "It's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally is ‘weird.'"

The photo in question shows Jessie and her NFL star husband Eric Decker's daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, wearing swimsuits that display their toned abdominal muscles. The pic was taken during a Thanksgiving tropical vacation.

"That doesn't look right … Sorry, not sorry," one Instagram user wrote of the kids' abs, while another user called them "strange."

"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should," Jessie followed up in another comment. "It's unkind."