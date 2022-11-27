This Breakfast Sandwich Maker Has 23,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It's on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Many people believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but do you always have the time to cook a delicious breakfast in the morning? Unfortunately, a lot of us are on the go early in the morning and a meal takes a back seat to commuting and we just end up buying something to eat on the way to work. Stop spending money on breakfast sandwiches on your way to work and make a gourmet-level breakfast at home.
The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is your time-saving, money-saving solution to a new morning routine. It's incredibly easy to use. You just need a few minutes to make a breakfast sandwich. Plus, it's super simple to clean since it has a nonstick coating and the removable parts are dishwasher-safe. This fun kitchen gadget has 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it comes in five colors, and it's on sale for just $21 today.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring, Customize Ingredients, Perfect for English Muffins, Croissants, Mini Waffles
Amazon has this breakfast sandwich maker in six colors. This gadget is easy to use, quick, and simple to clean.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer
If you want to make more than one breakfast simultaneously, this dual version of the sandwich maker is another reliable pick. It has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these customer reviews.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Reviews
A shopper raved, "This little thing is a fantastic. It's really easy to put the sandwich together and set a timer for five minutes and walk away. Clean up is super easy and quick wipe down and you're good to go. It makes the bread nice and crispy and eggs cooked all the way through. It is great when you are on the run."
Someone else gushed, "The device you didn't know you needed. I've been considering purchasing this for a couple years now but was skeptical if it would actually be worth it. It turned out to be more than worth it, and a staple to my morning routine."
A customer declared, "I love this device; in 15 minutes or less, you can have a delicious breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon."
Another shopper wrote, "This handy little gadget is perfect when you're on the go!! Using it at work is a game changer! best purchase I've made on Amazon. Sandwich ready in less than 10 minutes. Easy clean up. SO DELICIOUS! do yourself a favor & BUY THIS!"
"I don't know if you are like us, but we have a bunch of kitchen gadgets we have bought over the years. They are all eagerly tried, but most are put away and rarely used again. The Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker is a happy exception! Every claim you see in the product promotion is actually true. It's really easy to use and clean. More importantly, the results are simply terrific! English muffins are the easiest bread to use, but medium size bagels, large biscuits and normal size croissants work too," an Amazon customer reviewed.
A shopper shared, "I have always loved breakfast sandwiches, but they can be a real kitchen 'production' to make and I'd rather not go the fast food route to have my 'fix.' This little kitchen tool is someone's million dollar invention. I am no cook but I've found a number of ways to get creative with it. I've experimented with different ingredients from the fridge: canadian bacon, packaged pre-cooked sausage patties, large eggs, smaller eggs, different cheeses, AND different buns such as Thomas' English Muffins or Bagel Thins (if lightly toasted, they shrink to fit the cooker perfectly), even toasted crumpets. 4 minutes cooks my eggs the way I like 'em."
Looking for more home finds, Wayfair has items on sale for as low as 64 cents right now.