LeAnn Rimes Gives Brandi Glanville a Sweet Thanksgiving Shoutout

An unexpected giving of thanks.
LeAnn Rimes spent Thanksgiving day with her husband Eddie Cibrian and his sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, who he shares with ex Brandi Glanville, and gave a sweet social media shoutout to the boys' mother.
"'We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.'—Thornton Wilder," the singer shared on Nov. 24 on Instagram, alongside a smiley family selfie. "@brandiglanville we missed you."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum replied, "Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for you all. #modernfamily." Leann also sent a red heart emoji back to Brandi.
After years of publicly feuding, the stars are finally in a good place with each other. Last year, the women made headlines when a sweet photo surfaced of Eddie celebrating Mason's 18th birthday with both LeAnn and Brandi, proving they have all moved past the drama.
"I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting," Brandi shared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn in 2021. "I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures."
ICYMI, Brandi, 50, and Eddie, 49 filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed that the actor was having an affair with LeAnn, 40, who he met while working on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. Brandi has admitted that some of her pals are still upset at how her ex and the Grammy winner's love story began, but said she has put the pain behind her.
"My memory is shot," she joked. "My friends are still mad at her and him. I'm like, ‘If I can deal with this, you guys need to get over it.' I guess I just forget s--t. I'm just fine with it. We both love Eddie's parents. We both love the kids, and Eddie's going to be in my life for the rest of my life."
Brandi added, "We bicker still like we're married when we're not. We're like sister wives. It's me and LeAnn and Eddie."