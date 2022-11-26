Jodie Sweetin Has a Golden Idea for Fuller House Reboot

Jodie Sweetin isn't ready to say goodbye to Stefanie Tanner forever.
The actress stopped by E! News and told hosts Justin Sylvester and Francesca Amiker her idea for a Fuller House reboot.
"I still think the Golden Girls version of Fullest House could happen, she said." "I could see myself in a muumuu on a lanai in Miami. I feel that already. I already try and channel Bea Arthur as much as I can."
She continued, "Who knows what can happen, I'm not opposed to it. If you would have asked us 20 some years ago if we would do a reboot of Full House we would have been like, ‘No, probably not.' So give it another 20 years, we'll see what happens."
When asked which cast member is the glue that really keeps the co-stars in touch, the Merry Swissmas star said it was her onscreen dad, the late Bob Saget who passed away at the age of 65 in January.
"He was the one making phone calls so now we have to continue on without him," she said. "We do see each other. We get together for barbecues and dinner when we're not working."
As a child, Sweetin, now 40, starred as the middle daughter of the Tanner family on the original comedy series Full House from 1987 to 1995, alongside Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin. The entire cast, minus the Olsen twins, reunited for the sequel series Fuller House, which premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ran for five seasons, concluding in 2020.
While Sweetin is game for a reboot, Stamos previously said he isn't interested in getting the gang back together onscreen, saying doing so without late Saget just wouldn't feel right.
"It's just not the same without him," the actor told E! News in October. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."
However, Stamos did recall how Saget, used to joke that "Fullest House would be the family and me in an urn on the fireplace."