Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving holiday, Madonna and her family took some time to celebrate in style.

On Nov. 25, the pop queen shared Instagram photos from her festive dinner with her six children—Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 29; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Mercy James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10.

Madonna captioned her post, "What I'm thankful for…………" and added a yellow heart emoji.

The singer, who sported a gothic-style black lace corset dress, silver jewelry and crimped red hair, included photos of herself, the twins and Lola taking turns behind a DJ table. Her eldest daughter wore a black strapless crop top and matching pants.

Madonna also shared a photo of herself holding a large glass of red wine and a pic of their large Thanksgiving table, which contained a centerpiece made up of a tree with red flowers, fake cardinals and lights. The fall-themed décor also included displays of red apples, green pears, pomegranates, bowls of fresh cranberries, handfuls of cinnamon sticks and small bird cages. Each placemat contained a colorful plate with a folded napkin, a pen and a piece of paper that read, "I AM THANKFUL FOR..." for guests to fill out.

Madonna's longtime BFF Debi Mazar commented on the post with five red heart emojis, while Diplo wrote, "Lovely family."