Will Elton John’s Sons Elijah and Zachary Follow in His Musical Footsteps? He Says…

Following the yellow brick road.

Hot on the heels of his star-studded show at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, Elton John weighed in on whether his sons Zachary, 11 and Elijah, 9, who he shares with husband David Furnish, have musical aspirations of their own.

"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," Elton told E! News on Nov 23 at unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows in New York City. "But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them."

At the event, where Saks donated $1 million was donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund, the "Crocodile Rock" singer reflected on the special holiday tradition.

"Taking the stage on Fifth Avenue and feeling the magical energy of New York during the holidays, is the best way to celebrate the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the U.S." he shared. "I share the appreciation for luxury fashion that Saks has, and have always seen their holiday windows as one of the most iconic parts of New York City during the holidays."