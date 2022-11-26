RHOA’s Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia

Watch : Porsha Williams Talks Memoir, Wedding Plans & Nene Leakes

Porsha Williams got her happy ending.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, has married entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, 57, her rep confirms to E! News.

According to People, the couple wed in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Nov. 25. The outlet reported that Simon, who is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria, and Porsha had traditional Benin singers and dancers perform at the ceremony.

For the reception, Porsha told the publication she wanted guests to "feel like they have taken a flight and landed in Benin."

"The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams. It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel," she shared, later adding, "The other thing I wanted was trees in the room. I want it to feel like an inside/outside space, but luxurious."

People noted the Bravolebrity wore three outfits on her big day—first donning a red gown by Lakimmy along with a headpiece featuring Benin coral beads and then switching into a blue gown and a gold dress, both by Tabik.