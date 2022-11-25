Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch : Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight

Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception.

While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.

The tablescape may also have followers bowing down as it was decked out with beautiful bouquets and elegant candles. For the feast, the family enjoyed many fan-favorites, including macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and sweet and mashed potatoes. There were also plenty of dessert options, including pies, a donut bar and a s'more station. The diners listened to music played by a harpist as they ate their meal.

Didn't get an invite to the gathering? Don't worry! The Kardashians and Jenners took plenty of photos.