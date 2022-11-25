Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

How did the Kardashians and Jenners celebrate Thanksgiving this year? As part of their holiday decor, they had regal portraits made for each member. See the portraits of Kim, Khloe, Rob and more.

Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception.

While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.

The tablescape may also have followers bowing down as it was decked out with beautiful bouquets and elegant candles. For the feast, the family enjoyed many fan-favorites, including macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and sweet and mashed potatoes. There were also plenty of dessert options, including pies, a donut bar and a s'more station. The diners listened to music played by a harpist as they ate their meal. 

Didn't get an invite to the gathering? Don't worry! The Kardashians and Jenners took plenty of photos.

Get a glimpse inside their Thanksgiving celebration below.

Instagram
Welcome to the Kardashian-Jenner Family Thanksgiving Gathering

Guests followed the candle-lit path to find the celebration.

Instagram
Grab a Seat

Once inside, they saw a tablescape covered in gorgeous bouquets and stunning candlesticks.

Instagram
Kids' Table

For the little ones, there was a separate table, complete with turkey headbands and coloring placemats.

Instagram
Say Cheese

To start, diners could grab some tasty items from the cheese board.

Instagram
Delicious Dinner

Then, they moved on to the main course, which included many scrumptious sides.

Instagram
Music With the Meal

As the family members ate, they listened to music played by a harpist.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

And for dessert, there were several options, including pies, s'mores and donuts.

Instagram
Family Portraits

To celebrate family, the Kardashians and Jenners had regal portraits made for each member.

Instagram
Kravis & Family

If you look closer, you can see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surrounded by their loved ones, including the blink-182 drummer's son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 16; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, as well as the Poosh founder's three kids with ex Scott Disick Mason Disick, 12; Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 7.

Instagram
Khloe & Her 2 Children

Khloe Kardashian was also pictured with her daughter True Thompson, 4, and her son, 3 months, whose name has yet to be revealed. The Good American mogul shares both children with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Instagram
Kendall & Rob

Next to their portraits were pictures of Kendall JennerRob Kardashian and his 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with his ex Blac Chyna. And in the middle of the gallery was a photo of the family's matriarch Kris Jenner with a crown placed upon her head.

Instagram
Corey, Kim, Kylie & Travis

Next to Kris' portrait was a photo of her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Fans could also spot pictures of Kim Kardashian and her four children with ex Kanye West: North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3. Above their snapshots were portraits of Kylie Jenner holding her 9-month-old son, who was previously named Wolf but whose new moniker has yet to be revealed, Travis Scott and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Instagram
Caitlyn

Caitlyn Jenner was also featured on the family portrait wall.

Instagram
Lots of Love

All in all, it looks like everyone had a wonderful holiday.

Instagram
Happy Thanksgiving!

And are truly grateful for family.

