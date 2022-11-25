E!’s Guest Beauty Editor Bobbi Brown Has the Perfect Products For Travel This Holiday Season

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want that luminous, lit-from-within glow, but sometimes that effortless look isn't so easy to achieve. Well, unless you're Bobbi Brown, the E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor. Of course, she has her routine down pat. If you're not a makeup expert, but you still want to get your glow on, she makes that goal easy to attain and incredibly accessible.

Bobbi's brand Jones Road is a year-round staple with so many must-have products, so of course they delivered for the holidays. Jones Road dropped some limited-edition sets just in time for festive celebrations. There are new, seasonal shades, and some mini versions of your favorite Jones Road products. These are perfect for the person on the go or to throw in your bag for some touch-ups at a holiday party. Treat yourself or if you're in the gifting mood, these are perfect presents for the beauty buffs in your life.