You'll Have a Blue Crush Over Kate Bosworth's Thanksgiving Tribute to Justin Long

Kate Bosworth is that into Justin Long.

Case in point: Her Thanksgiving tribute to the He's Just Not That In You actor. On Nov. 24, the Blue Crush alum posted several photos of their autumnal adventures, writing in a message to Justin, "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow."

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she penned. "you make life so much fun."

In one shot, the couple smile as they go hiking in a forest together. Another image shows Kate and Justin sitting under an apple tree at an orchard.

As part of her post, the 39-year-old also shared snaps of trees with their fall foliage, a jar of "Thanksgiving Apple Butter," and Justin, 44, happily paddling a canoe.