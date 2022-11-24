Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Nayel Nassar

Watch : Melinda Gates on "Unbelievably Painful" Split From Bill Gates

Bill Gates is going to be a grandfather!

The tech billionaire's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, who he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump next to husband Nayel Nassar, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Thankful."

Jennifer included emojis of a green heart and baby bottle in her Nov. 24 post, which was quickly flooded with well-wishes for the couple.

"Couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents," Melinda wrote in the comments section, while designer Vera Wang penned, "WOW. Congratulations to a wonderful couple and your new addition !!!!"

Karlie Kloss commented with a slew of heart eye emojis, with fellow model Martha Hunt adding alongside the same emojis, "Congratulations!!!"