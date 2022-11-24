Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates is going to be a grandfather!
The tech billionaire's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, who he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump next to husband Nayel Nassar, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Thankful."
Jennifer included emojis of a green heart and baby bottle in her Nov. 24 post, which was quickly flooded with well-wishes for the couple.
"Couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents," Melinda wrote in the comments section, while designer Vera Wang penned, "WOW. Congratulations to a wonderful couple and your new addition !!!!"
Karlie Kloss commented with a slew of heart eye emojis, with fellow model Martha Hunt adding alongside the same emojis, "Congratulations!!!"
The pregnancy news comes more than a year after Jennifer and Nayel, 31, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in New York's Westchester County. The couple, both accomplished equestrians, celebrated their first anniversary in October.
"365 days ago we committed to forever," Jennifer captioned a video montage of the nuptials. "Our wedding was the most otherworldly, magical celebration, but being married is even better. Grateful we can relive these memories today."
In addition to Jennifer, Bill and Melinda are also parents to son Rory, 23, and daughter Phoebe, 20. The duo divorced in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage.
"Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition," Bill told The Sunday Times in May. "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view, it was a great marriage. I wouldn't have changed it. You know, I wouldn't choose to marry someone else."