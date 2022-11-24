See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat

Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands.
On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
"Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" the 42-year-old captioned, before adding what he thought Onyx would say during the business call. "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'"
Nick also included the hashtags "#CannonGang" and "HappyThanksGiving" in his post.
Indeed, the Wild 'N Out star has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving—having added four children into his ever-growing brood in the past few months. Aside from Onyx, Nick welcomed son Legendary Love, 4 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi, son Rise Messiah, 2 months, with model Brittany Bell and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa just two weeks ago.
The star also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and is dad to son Golden "Sagon," 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with Brittany, plus twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 17 months, with Abby.
The Masked Singer host is currently expecting another child with model Alyssa Scott. Their son Zen with passed away at age 5 months from brain cancer last December.
In the past, Nick has said that everyone in his large family has been "phenomenal" in adapting to their unconventional co-parenting situation.
"I think they're all confident and secure in themselves to even have to deal with a person like me," he said of the mothers of his children during a February episode of The Language of Love podcast. "None of them have problems with each other. They're such strong willed women that they're not worried."