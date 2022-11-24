See Every Star at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

From Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to Funny Girl star Lea Michele, check out all the star sightings at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 24, 2022 5:59 PMTags
HolidaysThanksgivingCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Mariah Carey REACTS to Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Plea

Turkeys, balloons and celebs—oh my!

That's what the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had in store on Nov. 24, when Hollywood's brightest stars descended on the streets of New York City to take part in an iconic Thanksgiving tradition.

For the first time in 27 years, the annual broadcast was missing a familiar face: Al Roker. The longtime Today weather anchor was absent due to his recent hospitalization for blood clots. Filling in for him was meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, who was joined by hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

This year's parade also featured a new star-studded roster of performers, including Paula AbdulBig Time RushJimmy Fallon and The RootsJordin SparksSean PaulJordan Davis and Lea Michele and the rest of the Funny Girl.

Meanwhile, Mario LopezDionne Warwick and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin stars Adam DevineSarah Hyland and Flula Borg were spotted throughout the parade route. And balloons made in the likenesses of Bluey, Spider-Man, The Mandalorian's Grogu, a Minion and Snoopy delighted spectators.

photos
Best Celebrity Moments at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

And to ring in the holiday season, Mariah Carey serenaded the crowd with her festive smash hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" right before Santa's big debut to close out the parade.

Keep scrolling to check out all the festivities at the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade:

Gotham/GC Images
Mario Lopez & Gia Lopez
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Mariah Carey

One of the OG Queens of Christmas prepares for her performance.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland, Adam Devine & Flula Borg

The cast of Peacock's Perfect: Bumper in Berlin appears together.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Santa
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
Gobble Gobble
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Marchers March
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
SpongeBob SquarePants
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Papa Smurf
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Baby Shark
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Grogu
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Bluey

Do-do-do-do-do...

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Snoopy
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
Christmas Carolers
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Minion
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Pikachu
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Lea Michele

The actress rehearses with the rest of the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl days before the parade.

Trending Stories

1

See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

2

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

3

Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

2

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

3

Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing

4

BiP’s Kate Gallivan Apologizes for Logan Palmer Comments

5

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

Latest News

Ulta Black Friday Deals: 35 Picks From KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC & More

See Nick Cannon's Daughter Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Zoom Chat

See Every Star at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Walmart Black Friday Sale: Get a $480 Shark AI Vacuum for $188 & More

Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role

The Best Anthropologie Black Friday Deals for as Low as $12

Let These Iconic Thanksgiving Dinners from TV Make You Hungry