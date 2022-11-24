Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role

Watch : Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?

From "Lovebug" to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger.

In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man.

"I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it," the Jonas Brothers singer told Variety's Just for Variety podcast in comments posted Nov. 23. "Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, 'I got an in here.'"

Marc Webb directed dozens of music videos for bands and artists such as My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, Fergie, Green Day, No Doubt, Evanescence and Maroon 5 before he helmed his first film, the 2009 movie 500 Days of Summer, and later, The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.