Zendaya Is Effortlessly Cool in This Desert Pic

Watch : Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet

Zendaya is embracing her Dune character even when off duty.

For proof, look no further than her recent Instagram post, which sees the Euphoria star standing in front of a sandy landscape during golden hour.

In the Nov. 23 photo, Zendaya sports a cardigan top with the bottom half left unclasped. She paired the shirt with a necklace and a chic pink-eyeshadow make up look. As the wind tousles her hair, Zendaya makes it work as she poses for the camera with her hand on her hips.

Though Zendaya opted to not caption the Nov. 23 post, her fellow artists took to the comments with fire and heart-eyed emojis. Artist Jovan Rosario wrote, "I'm convinced you are not from Earth," with fashion illustrator Hayden Williams adding, "Oh this is beautiful."

We'll see more of Zendaya in the desert soon when she reprises her role as Chani in Dune: Part 2, which is slated to arrive a year from now in the fall of 2023.