See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field.
Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
Tom, who is the quarterback of the Florida team, captioned the moment, "My Inspiration" paired with two red hearts.
Just last month, Tom—who is also dad to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—reflected on how fast Jack has grown up and made his way onto a football field just like his dad.
"I could never imagine he'd be in high school," Tom said on the Oct. 3 episode of Sirius XM's podcast Let's Go!. "I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me."
Of course, knowing your seven-time Super Bowl champion father is cheering you on could be nerve-racking. But Tom made it clear he isn't focused on what Jack scores on the field, but rather, what his son is scoring through his friendships.
"I don't give a s--t how well he does," Tom declared on the podcast. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us."
But let it be known, Tom says Jack does quite well in his cleats and helmet.
"He's a grinder, and he's a very good athlete—great hand-eye coordination," the 45-year-old said. "He actually moves better than I did at his age. Like I said though, the point of sports to me, certainly in high school age, is to just enjoy it and do it with your friends and it'll get more serious as you get older."
As for what will happen when Jack gets older? Only time will tell, but Tom is in his corner to assist.
"I love watching him play quarterback ‘cause I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," he shared. "He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."