The Best BaubleBar Black Friday Deals: Get the Pisa Bracelet for Just $10

The BaubleBar Black Friday deals are going strong, and if you're obsessed with jewelry, you do not want to miss it!
Right now, you can get 30% off BaubleBar jewelry sitewide until November 29 when you use code BB30. Plus, all the iconic beaded Pisa Bracelets are currently only $10. They're the perfect accessory to add to your wardrobe, or even gift to the fashionista in your life!
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite finds from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale!
Pisa Bracelet
This gold beaded bracelet is an accessory staple. They're so easy to layer with other bangles and bracelets of your choice. Plus, the gold and silver currently on sale for just $10!
Positivity Pisa Bracelet
This Pisa Bracelet comes with a cute little heart decal in either pink or black. It would be a cute addition to your jewelry collection, or a cute gift to give someone you want to show a little bit of love to.
Perlita Pisa Bracelet
Snag this cute Pisa Bracelet with gold beads and organically shaped pearls for a unique touch to your bracelet stack, for just $10!
Iris Pisa Bracelet
This beaded evil eye bracelet is super pretty with the blue accents and diamond studs, and it's currently on sale for just $10!
Joelle Pisa Bracelet
This classy take on the Pisa Bracelet is a must-have for just $10! The drop crystals are such a cute addition to the piece.
Harlow Pisa Bracelet
This Harlow Pisa Bracelet comes with the classic gold beads, plus an elevated design with a shimmering centered bar.
Smiley Pisa Bracelet
This Smiley Pisa Bracelet has good vibes only. And for just $10, those vibes are actually great.
Semi Precious Stone Pisa Bracelet
Stack all the colors of these semi precious stone Pisa Bracelets for a chic and elevated accessory game, for $10 each!