The Best BaubleBar Black Friday Deals: Get the Pisa Bracelet for Just $10

Your favorite BaubleBar pieces are on sale for 30% off with this special code!

By Ella Chakarian Nov 24, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionDealsJewelryShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
ecomm: baublebar black fridayBaubleBar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The BaubleBar Black Friday deals are going strong, and if you're obsessed with jewelry, you do not want to miss it!

Right now, you can get 30% off BaubleBar jewelry sitewide until November 29 when you use code BB30. Plus, all the iconic beaded Pisa Bracelets are currently only $10. They're the perfect accessory to add to your wardrobe, or even gift to the fashionista in your life!

Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite finds from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale!

read
BaubleBar Black Friday Sale: Get the Best-Selling Alidia Ring for $18 & More Must-Have Pieces

Pisa Bracelet

This gold beaded bracelet is an accessory staple. They're so easy to layer with other bangles and bracelets of your choice. Plus, the gold and silver currently on sale for just $10!

$24
$10
BaubleBar

Positivity Pisa Bracelet

This Pisa Bracelet comes with a cute little heart decal in either pink or black. It would be a cute addition to your jewelry collection, or a cute gift to give someone you want to show a little bit of love to.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Perlita Pisa Bracelet

Snag this cute Pisa Bracelet with gold beads and organically shaped pearls for a unique touch to your bracelet stack, for just $10!

$30
$21
BaubleBar

Iris Pisa Bracelet

This beaded evil eye bracelet is super pretty with the blue accents and diamond studs, and it's currently on sale for just $10!

$30
$21
BaubleBar

Joelle Pisa Bracelet

This classy take on the Pisa Bracelet is a must-have for just $10! The drop crystals are such a cute addition to the piece.

$30
$21
BaubleBar

Harlow Pisa Bracelet

This Harlow Pisa Bracelet comes with the classic gold beads, plus an elevated design with a shimmering centered bar.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Smiley Pisa Bracelet

This Smiley Pisa Bracelet has good vibes only. And for just $10, those vibes are actually great.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Semi Precious Stone Pisa Bracelet

Stack all the colors of these semi precious stone Pisa Bracelets for a chic and elevated accessory game, for $10 each!

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Shop more incredible Black Friday deals with this Coach handbag and accessory sale!

Latest News

The Best BaubleBar Black Friday Deals: Get the Pisa Bracelet for $10

Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names

Update!

Amazon Black Friday 2022: The 33 Top Deals to Shop

Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Ranking the Friends Thanksgiving Episodes from Worst to Best

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

Iconic Horror Actress Eliminates Herself on The Masked Singer