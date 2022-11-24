Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch : Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy.

Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.

"It taps into my inner childhood dreams of being an inventor," she told the outlet in a profile published Nov. 23. "Maybe I just watched Flubber too many times."

The 1997 live-action comedy—a remake of the 1961 The Absent-Minded Professor—starred the late Robin Williams as a mad scientist who works on developing a new energy source to hilarious results.

Blake, 35, launched her wildly successful non-alcoholic mixer brand Betty Buzz in 2021. The star told The Hollywood Reporter that her company is on track to sell more than six million bottles by the end of the year, noting, "We are ecstatic."

The Gossip Girl alum isn't the only beverage entrepreneur in her family. Her husband Ryan Reynolds has a stake in the liquor brand Aviation gin, among his many business endeavors. In the THR profile, the Free Guy star shared that one of the secrets to his success is the unwavering support of his wife.