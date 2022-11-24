Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids All Together

Brittany Bell shared a snapshot of her and Nick Cannon's children—Golden, Powerful and Rise—on Instagram Nov. 23. See the sweet picture that “bursts” her heart.

Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three.

The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with his siblings Golden "Sagon," 6, and Powerful Queen, 23 months.

"Three different stages of love!" Brittany captioned the Nov. 23 Instagram of her three children laughing together. "My heart bursts for them."

In a separate post, Brittany showed off a slew of snapshots of herself in a white dress on her bed alongside Rise, Golden and Powerful. Other newborn shots showed Rise sleeping on a Bible.

"My Rise came right on time," she wrote in part Nov. 21. "Calling me higher in challenges of darkness to a renewal of Sunshine. My Rise is patient and full of growth. My Rise has hints of Golden Warrior and Powerful Queen."

She continued, "My Rise is full of smiles and a joy I've never seen. My Rise is placed by God and is full of His presence. My Rise was meant for such a time as this and gives me a peace from Heaven."

Last month, Nick gushed about the "Family love" he has for Brittany and her kids. The Wild N' Out host also praised the former Miss Guam after she gave birth to Rise in September.

"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," he wrote on Instagram Sept. 30, noting that Brittany "didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Instagram

The Masked Singer host is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, and daughter Beautiful, 1 week, with Abby De La Rosa. Nick is currently expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott. The pair are also parents to son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Nick also shares daughter Onyx, 2 months, with Lanisha Cole and son Legendary, 4 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi

