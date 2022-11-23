Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

Blair Underwood announced his engagement to Josie Hart, his friend of over 40 years, who he had met before he became an actor.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 23, 2022 10:11 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers.

The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.

"My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," Underwood wrote on Instagram Nov. 22, accompanied by a picture of the couple dressed to the nines at the event. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud."

Underwood, 58, noted that he and Hart had none each other before he made it big in the entertainment industry.

"The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued. "She's had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!"

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

Underwood's engagement comes more than a year after he announced his split from wife Desiree DaCosta, with whom he shares sons Paris, 25, and Blake, 21, and daughter Brielle, 23.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Shares Cryptic Message on Judging Others

2

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

3

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

"It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children," the couple said in a joint Instagram statement when announcing their split in May 2021. "We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Shares Cryptic Message on Judging Others

2

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

3
Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

4

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

5

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

Latest News

See America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams’ Ugly Betty Reunion

Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Shares Cryptic Message on Judging Others

Exclusive

Spencer Grammer Reveals What It's Like Working With Dad Kelsey Grammer

Here's The Sex Advice Keke Palmer Received From Whoopi Goldberg

Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

Laverne Cox & Robin Thede Share Our Obsession With Angela Bassett

Exclusive

Hayden Panettiere Spotted Out With Ex Brian Hickerson