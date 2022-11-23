Exclusive

Kevin Bacon Reveals His Darkest Six Degrees of Separation Yet

Kevin Bacon revealed he was connected to a murderer in a game of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. Learn which historic person Kevin was linked to that is "pretty dark."

Watch: Kevin Bacon Said "YES" to Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Without Reading Script

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon goes all the way back to Abraham Lincoln.

Kevin Bacon is no stranger to the viral Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon phenomenon, but, as he exclusively shared with E! News, there's a person he's apparently connected to that came as quite the shock.

"One of the most interesting ones I ever saw—this is pretty dark—was that somebody connected me to John Wilkes Booth, who was the guy that assassinated Abraham Lincoln," Kevin shared, "because he was an actor and he was in a play with someone who was in a silent film and then the connections continued from that point on. So, it was six degrees all the way back to John Wilkes Booth."

You may be scratching your head in disbelief that Kevin somehow ties back to 1865. The viral game, which is based on the theory that all humans are connected by six social connections or less, challenges players to connect Kevin to another familiar face in the industry through mutual costars in as few connections as possible.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Cutest Pictures

Being that Kevin has appeared in some pretty iconic film such as FootlooseA Few Good Men and Friday the 13th, there is plenty of opportunities for an actor to be connected to Kevin in six steps or less. And perhaps the chances are increasing as Kevin is starring in a new project premiering on Disney+ Nov. 25: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The film, which also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, follows the Guardians as they make the journey to Earth on the hunt for the perfect Christmas present so they can make the holiday one to remember for Peter Quill (played by Chris).

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kevin admitted he was ready to jump in before he even knew what to expect.

"I didn't even know what the story was. Just the idea that I was gonna be in a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special was enough for me," he exclusively told E! News. "I said yes without having read the script. And then, [director James Gunn] told me that I was playing myself, which was another thing I didn't know. I thought maybe it was gonna be another character that they had made up."

Kevin added, "To be there and see Drax and Mantis and everybody else, all the Guardians on the set, it was its own Christmas present in June."

