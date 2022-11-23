Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Tells Baby Boy "Your Girls Are Ready for You"

Watch : NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Mommy-and-me maternity shoot.

As Brittany Mahomes awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Patrick Mahomes, the pregnant social media star showed off her growing baby bump in a special photos shoot featuring the couple's 21-month-old daughter Sterling.

In a series of sweet snaps posted to Instagram on Nov. 22, Brittany is seen posing by a sun soaked window while wearing a nude bodysuit and lacy bra underneath a sheer duster. In several of the photos, Sterling joins her mom looking extra adorable wearing a striped jumpsuit in a similar color palette. (See the pics here).

Brittany captioned the post, "Your Girls Are Ready for You."

In the comments, Patrick showed his support for his fashionable family, writing, "Love y'all."

This isn't the first time Brittany and Sterling have coordinated their chic styles. Last month, the mother-daughter duo cheered on the quarterback and his Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in matching outfits. The two were seen in Instagram photos twinning in black and white logo shirts with an all-over "Mahomes" print, paired with red pants.