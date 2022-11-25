All the Celebrity Scandals and Drama Served Up Over the Holidays Are a Lot to Digest

No one has to tell you that, along with all the tidings of comfort and joy, tensions tend to run high during the holiday season.
Whether it's the stress of preparing what's supposed to be the best meal ever to please the most exacting family members you never eat with on any other occasion, the perennial struggle between the part of you who wants to find the perfect presents and the part that wants to give up and get everyone gift cards, or just the lingering trauma of the sun going down at 4:30 p.m.—oy vey to the world, the angst has come.
Not that it can't also be the most wonderful time of the year, but most people have at least one winter holiday they'd like to forget. And celebrities are no exception.
Because for all the picture-perfect table settings, immaculately trimmed trees, families of five in matching pajamas and smiling exes reunited for the kids... there have also been some downright disasters that no one is showing off on Instagram.
And not only is there no such thing anymore as a scandal slipping through the cracks just because it occurred after business hours or over a holiday weekend, drama that takes place at this time of year can't help but stick in your mind, like carol melodies (if not quite the actual lyrics) and Home Alone lines (which you can quote verbatim).
If you're looking for something lighter after yesterdays' feast, here are some raw memories to chew on: