Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing

Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her kids is full of wonder.
The Office alum took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"
She added, "The staff is so knowledgeable and kind. Please check it out with your kids, but only if you love discovery??"
In the post, Mindy's two kids can be seen playing around the location as they engage with the different exhibitions, including a ping pong ball maze and an outdoor playground. Similarly to past posts, Katherine and Spencer are seen with their backs turned to the camera.
This isn't the first time that Mindy has shared her kids fascination with visiting museums where they can learn.
Back in August, the Never Have I Ever creator posted a snap of Katherine at the Los Angeles Observatory, where the mother-daughter duo met and talked astronomy with telescope operator Anthony Perkic.
"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Mindy wrote on Instagram Aug. 28. "We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"
The actress' post at the time also revealed that a surprise guest had come along for the ride: B.J. Novak. Mindy's former co-star appeared in snaps holding Katherine as they stargazed.
It's clear that the two little ones are as curious about the world as can be, and Mindy's outings are doing everything to satisfy their cravings to learn about the world.