Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing

Watch : Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single

Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her kids is full of wonder.

The Office alum took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"

She added, "The staff is so knowledgeable and kind. Please check it out with your kids, but only if you love discovery??"

In the post, Mindy's two kids can be seen playing around the location as they engage with the different exhibitions, including a ping pong ball maze and an outdoor playground. Similarly to past posts, Katherine and Spencer are seen with their backs turned to the camera.