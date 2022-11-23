Why The Bachelor's Susie Evans Calls Relationship With Ex Clayton Echard "Emotionally Taxing"

Watch : Why Clayton Echard and Ex Susie Evans Are Still Talking

While it wasn't easy, Susie Evans knows she and Clayton Echard broke up for the right reasons.

Two months after the Bachelor couple split, Susie reflected on what she's learned.

"As time passes, I'm starting to realize that my biggest lessons from this breakup may actually have been about understanding myself better and learning how to communicate my expectations," she wrote in a Nov. 21 post for her blog "Susie Was Like." "During this breakup more than any before, I have really 'done the work' and I am still in the process of working through a lot of it."

Looking back at the end of their relationship, Susie recalled how she was in a "low place."

"The people around me could see that my sparkle had dulled and I was far from thriving," she continued. "Sure, I had joyous moments often, but deep down I was struggling and felt misaligned with the best version of me."