Bachelor in Paradise’s Kate Gallivan Apologizes for “Classist” Comments About Logan Palmer

Kate Gallivan is owning up to her mistakes.

After the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Nov 22, tThe real estate agent, who appeared on season eight of the dating series, has issued an apology for comments she made toward fellow contestant Logan Palmer while on the beach.

"In light of the reunion tonight, I want to speak directly to you all," she wrote on her Instagram Story Nov. 22. "I deeply apologize for the classist things that I said on BiP this season. I was shocked when I saw the show myself, and I cringed just as much as you guys did watching it. If I could take it back, I would."

She continued, saying, "I've apologized to Logan, but want to extend that apology to anyone who may have been offended by these comments. I have nothing but respect for Logan and the rest of the cast, and I'm still so grateful to have gone on this adventure with them #bachelorinparadise"