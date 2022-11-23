Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Recalls Performing Autopsies on Dead Animals

Jenna Ortega has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams.
While reflecting on her friendship with Maddie Ziegler, the Scream actress revealed that she and the Dance Moms alum became such fast friends because, as she puts it, they are both "weirdos."
"She's one of my greatest friends ever," Jenna recalled during an appearance on Wired's YouTube Autocomplete Interview series. "She was somebody that I instantly clicked with. We did a movie called The Fallout a couple years back, and I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts."
Jenna went on to elaborate by sharing a former habit that she thinks firmly places her into the weirdo category.
"She's such a weirdo and I'm a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," the 20-year-old continued. "Little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She's a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces. Her comedic timing is so under appreciated. She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We're really weird together."
However, this isn't the first time the You alum has opened up about not being afraid to get strange around co-stars. She recently shared her experience working with Christina Ricci—who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel—on the Netflix series.
I feel like I personally made it a little weird. She was really sweet about it. Me? It was one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had," she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Nov. 17. "I think, socially, I can be kind of hard to communicate with at times. And sometimes I would say something as a joke, and I think I have a very dark sense of humor, and she would go, 'Uh, that's dark.'"
Wednesday—which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez—is now streaming on Netflix.