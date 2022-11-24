The Masked Singer: Find Out Why an Iconic Horror Actress Eliminated Herself

It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season.
The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed early exit for one of them.
The festivities kicked off with a performance by Sir Bugaboo, who made his Masked Singer debut with his rendition of "Devil With a Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. Bugaboo's clue package included a film reel and a phone covered in question marks. After his performance, Bugaboo revealed that he had previously worked with panelist Nicole Scherzinger.
Up, next Scarecrow hit the stage with a performance of Steve Miller Band's "Abracadabra." Her clue package included a gold globe, figure skates and a reference to horror director Wes Craven.
Finally, it was time for Snowstorm, who advanced on the Nov. 16 episode, to return for a performance of "Sweet But Psycho" by Ava Max. Snowstorm's new clues were a picture of a house and a creepy doll inside a box.
That's when things got turned on their head.
While waiting for the initial fan vote, Scarecrow announced that she wanted to excuse herself from the competition.
"I came to share how much I love you and what you have done for the world and family entertainment," she said with her giant Jack-o-Lantern head still attached. "But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on."
As the crowd and panelists protested, Scarecrow said, "These two competitors are the real deal. I just came to bother Ken [Jeong]."
Scarecrow then unmasked to reveal The Exorcist star Linda Blair.
That left Sir Bugaboo and Snowstorm to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale, where they each performed their version of "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell.
Ultimately, Snowstorm won for the second week in a row, earning a spot in the semi-finals alongside Harp and The Lambs.
Despite a valiant effort, Sir Bugaboo was unmasked to reveal Ghostbusters theme song writer and performer Ray Parker. Jr.
Don't miss The Masked Singer semi-finals when they air at a special time, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
