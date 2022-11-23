The Best Sephora Black Friday Deals 2022: Sunday Riley, Too Faced, Urban Decay & More for as Low as $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty buffs, this one is for you! The Sephora Black Friday deals are in action, and you can't miss them.
Today only, you can get 25% off Sunday Riley and IT Cosmetics. The rest of the savings event is as follows, according to Sephora's website:
Thursday, November 24 - 25% off TULA Skincare and Peter Thomas Roth
Friday, November 25 - 25% off Kiehl's and beautyblender
Saturday, November 26 - 25% off tarte and BondiBoost
Sunday, November 27 - 25% off Kate Somerville, Mario Badescu and St. Tropez
Monday, November 28 - 25% off Fenty Beauty and fresh
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite makeup and skincare picks from the Sephora Cyber Week sale!
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer
Sunday Riley on sale?! Sign us up. This brightening moisturizer is non-greasy and plumps your skin. One review raves, "This stuff is INCREDIBLE. I never really leave reviews out of laziness but oh my gosh do i love this product. The smell is invigorating in the morning and the way it rejuvenates my skin…… magic in a bottle. Wears beautifully under makeup and sinks in to the skin super fast!"
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
If you're a CC+ Cream fan, stock up on it with this Sephora Black Friday sale! The cream formula has a natural finish that isn't cakey, but it is also full coverage. Don't forget, you can only shop Sunday Riley and IT Cosmetics on sale today.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment
Get clear, radiant skin all winter long with this lactic acid treatment from Sunday Riley. One review shares, "I have combo skin with VERY large, clogged pores. This instantly plumped my skin and gave it a beautiful radiance. I use it at night so that when I wake up in the morning, my pores look clean and visibly smaller because they aren't as clogged. I have to wash my face in the morning to get that layer of dead skin off because it DOES gently exfoliate my skin and leaves it soft and smooth. This is one of the few AHA treatments that I've tried that doesn't irritate my skin and actually helps the health of my skin."
Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Who doesn't love a Too Faced eyeshadow palette, especially when it's on sale? This natural nudes palette is currently on sale for $26, and you can create so many fun, versatile eye makeup looks with it!
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Get your glow on with this Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb highlighter that gives you 3D-like sparkle for your face and body. It's made of a unique jelly-powder formula that melts into your skin. Plus, the packaging is super cute.
Gisou Prime and Shine Holiday Set
This Gisou holiday set is currently on sale for $39 and comes with a full-size Propolis Infused Polishing Primer, travel-size Honey Infused Hair Oil and a limited-edition Gisou comb. Basically, everything you need to achieve glowing hair!
Sephora Colorful® Lip Gloss Balm
This lip gloss balm from Sephora gives you the hydrating feel of a lip balm with the shimmering finish of a gloss. Shades are selling out fast, so get it while you can!
Lilah B. Divine Duo™ Lip & Cheek Blush
This lip and cheek blush compact is super shimmery and versatile. It's currently on sale from $46 for $23, and is long-wearing and vegan!
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
This versatile and pigmented eyeshadow palette has a mix of matte shades and shimmering metallic tones. It's on sale for $27, and you can create warm toned eye looks with it.
Charcoal Brush Set
In the market for a new brush set? Snag this charcoal brush set with a blending sponge for $28 instead of the usual $55. It comes with a powder brush, foundation brush, concealer brush, shadow brush, blending brush and sponge.
Tarte SEA Quench Lip Rescue Balm
This tarte SEA Quench Lip Rescue Balm has over 157,000 likes on Sephora, and it's almost sold out! Get this nude shade for $11 instead of the usual $19 price tag.
Love makeup, skincare and all things beauty? Shop the best deals from the Ulta Black Friday sale!