Kate Spade Black Friday Deals: Get a $239 Crossbody for $79, a $300 Bag for $99, and 75% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shoppaholics, assemble! It's time for Black Friday shopping. There are some unbelievable deals at Kate Spade right now. If you're looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you'll find the perfect option from Kate Spade.

There are a few ways to save on some Kate Spade styles. Use the promo code BLACKFRIYAY to get a 50% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories, and more from the brand's main site. Then, there are some major discounts at the brand's sister site, Kate Spade Surprise, where you can save up to 75% on some of the brand's top-selling styles. Aside from Kate Spade Surprise's already-discounted styles, there are 24-hour-only deals with even better prices.

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves. Here are some top picks to guide your shopping.