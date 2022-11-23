Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Tease "Extra Goodies" in Store for 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

There's a lot to be thankful for about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb return to host NBC's telecast of the 96th annual holiday parade on Nov. 24, and the Today co-anchors gave viewers a taste of what's in store for the Turkey Day festivities exclusively on the Nov. 23 episode of E! News.
According to Hoda, people can expect "a beautiful spectacle" from this year's show, including "great floats, awesome music, high school bands, and, of course, Santa." This year's star-studded lineup of performers includes Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Jordin Sparks, and Big Time Rush.
"But we're gonna have some extra goodies this year, things you may not have seen in parades past that will be there," Hoda continued. "You have to have an eagle eye 'cause we want you to spot them."
Some of those new additions include brand-new floats and balloons inspired by shows and movies like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Baby Shark and Minions. And it wouldn't be the Thanksgiving Day Parade without, as Hoda put it, a "bit-size bit of Broadway."
"The first hour is Broadway shows, the absolute best of Broadway," Savannah shared. "Lea Michele is bringing down the house in Funny Girl. She's gonna perform on the parade, so it's gonna be amazing."
Hoda revealed that her daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, will be watching the parade near its starting point in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. As for whether Savannah's kids Vale, 8, and Charles, 5, will be joining her in Herald Square, she told E! News, "It all depends on the weather."
She explained, "Every year, I ask myself, 'What is the weather, and can my kids be there for three hours standing in it?'
But as Savannah admitted, "The best seat in the house, actually, is watching it on TV," to which Hoda agreed.
The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. on NBC and Peacock. An encore of the parade will air following The 2022 National Dog Show at 2 p.m.
