Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Held On to Son Reign Disick's Hair and "Often" Smells It

Watch : The Kardashians 206 Recap: Kourtney & Travis' LAS VEGAS WEDDING

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing open her "secret drawer."

The Kardashians star, 43, recently shared the surprising item she's held on to over the years during a conversation with Khloe Kardashian for Interview Magazine.

"I have Reign's hair, because we didn't cut his hair until he was five," Kourtney explained, referencing her 7-year-old son Reign Disick with her ex Scott Disick. "So I have his long braid and I smell it often."

Her sister's reaction? "Oh my god," Khloe, 38, exclaimed. "Okay. That's nice."

And while Kourtney offered to show her the strands, Khloe turned down the invitation. "Oh no, I'm fine with that," she replied. "It's like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?"

These days, Reign is donning a short 'do after boasting long locks for several years. Prior to changing up his look, Kourtney wasn't afraid to clap back at people criticizing his long hair. After she posted a series of family vacation photos to Instagram in October 2019 and a commenter wrote, "really need to cut his hair," the Poosh founder replied, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy."