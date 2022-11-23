Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Held On to Son Reign Disick's Hair and "Often" Smells It

When Khloe Kardashian asked Kourtney Kardashian what she keeps in her "secret drawer" in a new interview, the Poosh founder revealed she has a "long braid" from when son Reign Disick had long hair.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 23, 2022 3:42 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianHairKardashiansReign Disick
Watch: The Kardashians 206 Recap: Kourtney & Travis' LAS VEGAS WEDDING

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing open her "secret drawer." 

The Kardashians star, 43, recently shared the surprising item she's held on to over the years during a conversation with Khloe Kardashian for Interview Magazine

"I have Reign's hair, because we didn't cut his hair until he was five," Kourtney explained, referencing her 7-year-old son Reign Disick with her ex Scott Disick. "So I have his long braid and I smell it often."

Her sister's reaction? "Oh my god," Khloe, 38, exclaimed. "Okay. That's nice."

And while Kourtney offered to show her the strands, Khloe turned down the invitation. "Oh no, I'm fine with that," she replied. "It's like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?"

These days, Reign is donning a short 'do after boasting long locks for several years. Prior to changing up his look, Kourtney wasn't afraid to clap back at people criticizing his long hair. After she posted a series of family vacation photos to Instagram in October 2019 and a commenter wrote, "really need to cut his hair," the Poosh founder replied, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy."

photos
Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

In addition to Reign, Kourtney and Scott share son Mason Disick, 12, and daughter Penelope Disick, 10. And Kourtney has only expanded her family following her May wedding to Travis Barker as stepmom to his kids, son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 16; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

2

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

3

Wilko Johnson, Guitarist and Game of Thrones Actor, Dead at 75

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a season one episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

2

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

3

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

4
Exclusive

How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams

5

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

Latest News

Helen Mirren Is Here to Remind You She Dated "Amazing" Liam Neeson

Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

Kate Spade Black Friday Sale 2022: Don’t Miss These 75% Off Deals

Exclusive

2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Hosts Tease "Extra Goodies" And More

Exclusive

How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Saved Son Reign's Hair & Smells It Often

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa, Jason Momoa & More Share What They're Thankful For