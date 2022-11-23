Zach Shallcross Strips Down in New Chaotic Teaser for The Bachelor Season 27

The trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelor starts with Zach Shallcross in the shower—and somehow only gets more scandalous from there.
Zach, who was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, is seen getting clean, pumping iron and being bathed by a close friend for some reason in the Nov. 22 teaser...and that's before the women even arrive.
But once they do, they don't waste any time falling for the 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.
"Zach is the most genuine, emotionally intelligent, sweet soul," one suitor says. "All of us want a guy like that." Another is already talking about potential offspring, saying, "Zach is so serious about being a husband and a father."
The trailer features Zach and the women doing things like jumping out of planes, scuba diving, going on scenic helicopter rides and kissing in front of gigantic fireworks displays.
It is The Bachelor after all.
Zach, at least initially, is optimistic about the process.
"What I'm looking for is my best friend," he says. "That person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I want my forever person. I want my partner. That's why I'm here.
But then come the tears. Lots and lots of tears.
"We all want Zach," one woman explains, "so the claws are gonna come out." As another fights back her sobbing, she says, "It's so hard to watch other girls with him. I'm so scared he's going to forget him and I."
It's not just his potential partners, either, as Zach gets in on the crying business himself.
"I feel like a failure," he says during one particularly emotional moment. "I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down."
The trailer, of course, saves the most dramatic moment for last. As a limo pulls away, a despondent Zach struggles to comprehend what has even occurred.
"I don't even know what happened," he says. "I saw something with her. I was not expecting that. S--t."
Get the wine ready!
The new season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 23 on ABC.