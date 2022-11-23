Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Having it her way.

As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.

Behati captioned the Nov. 22 post, "Baby #3" with a firework emoji. (See the pics here).

In the comments, several of Behati's model friends weighed in, as. Lily Aldridge wrote, "Cutest queen!!!! Love you," while Rosie Huntington Whitely dropped heart eye smiley face emojis.

Camila Morrone, who recently broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio, fittingly commented with a crown emoji.