See Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Hit the Beach on Honeymoon in Mexico

Watch : Taylor Lautner is Engaged to Longtime GF Tay Dome

Sharkboy has hit the beach.

Taylor Lautner, 30, and Taylor Dome, 25, headed to Mexico for a seaside honeymoon after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on Nov. 11 under a canopy in Paso Robles, Calif.

New photos show the newlyweds spending some quality time together on the beach. For their Nov. 22 outing, the Twilight star wore bright blue swim trunks and the registered nurse donned a mint green one piece bathing suit as they walk along the white sand beach.

The couple got married in front of about 90 guests—including Jason Kennedy and his wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy—exactly one year to the day of their engagement. "11.11.2021," he wrote on Instagram as he shared photos of the sweet proposal. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

The Taylors have been dating since 2018 after Lautner's sister Makena Lautner Moore told him she had found his "future wife," according to Today.