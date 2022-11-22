From Singing With His Cat to Creating New Music, How Garett Nolan Approaches His Creative Pursuits

Garett began his music career back in grade school when he sang in the choir. He also did some a capella with a group back then, which ended up becoming musicals. Garett says doing music back then was how his journey into the arts began and evolved.

He got the inspiration for his biggest song yet, titled "Her," while going through a breakup. He is currently working on something new with his musical career, but that is not all for Garett, who says he's generally an impulsive individual.

Aside from acting and singing, Garett Nolan is also into modeling. He achieved a level of success and fame from his modeling career over the years. Although his content creation work on social media is running side-by-side with his work as a fitness enthusiast and model, they both complement each other and Garett has been able to find a healthy balance between both.

Furthermore, Garett Nolan revealed he's always been an up-and-active individual who quickly gets bored with routines. He found his creative and physical fitness juices earlier on in life when he was at the age of 15 and took part in physical activities like athletics and acting back in high school and college.

"I was a professional athlete," he says. "I raced cross country, mountain biking. And I was at the international level for a while; I raced in three national titles."

For a person who says he easily gets bored, college life became too routine and tedious at some point, so Garett had to opt out to focus on other aspects of his life and find his path. So he joined the Marine Corps. It was on the heels of his disengagement from service that he discovered content creation and went into it full-time, along with modeling.

"I guess I like to be a jack-of-all-trades," Garett admits.

And being a jack-of-all-trades, Garett Nolan says his next big move and ambition would be to get on the acting scene and be on TV.

He says being an actor is his ultimate desire at this point, having achieved some prominence from creating content for social media. That would be a perfect way to cap up his creative and modeling career in the long run, which is a great idea because there are a lot of models who've gone on to start successful careers in TV.

Moving forward, Garett shares his thoughts on the things that inspire him in life. According to him, it all comes down to being proud of who you are, and your accomplishments, and accepting yourself. Those are the basis for happiness.

"That's why I do OnlyFans and I don't bat an eye about it and care about putting myself out there like that," he adds. "And I feel I can accept myself to a certain degree and say, 'You know, I'm happy with who I am.'"