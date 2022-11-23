Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son’s First Birthday With Rare Family Photos

Watch : How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is learning how difficult milestones are while grieving.

In honor of their son Prince Lyric Carter's first birthday, Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate their son—and remember the late pop star.

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter," Melanie captioned a series of family photos. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!"

Their son's big day comes two weeks after Aaron was found unresponsive in his Palmdale, Calif. home. He was 34.

"I only wish I had more people to help me with him," Melanie, who had a two-year on-again, off-again romance with Aaron, told People Nov. 7. "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."