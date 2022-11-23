Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son’s First Birthday With Rare Family Photos

More than two weeks after Aaron Carter’s death, his son Prince Lyric Carter rang in his first birthday. See how mom Melanie Martin celebrate what she called a “tough” day.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 23, 2022 12:24 AMTags
Aaron CarterCelebrities
Watch: How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is learning how difficult milestones are while grieving.  

 In honor of their son Prince Lyric Carter's first birthday, Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate their son—and remember the late pop star.

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter," Melanie captioned a series of family photos. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!"

Their son's big day comes two weeks after Aaron was found unresponsive in his Palmdale, Calif. home. He was 34.

"I only wish I had more people to help me with him," Melanie, who had a two-year on-again, off-again romance with Aaron, told People Nov. 7. "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

 

Watch
How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron," the 30-year-old continued. "I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

In one of the singer's final interviews before his death, he spoke about his baby boy—"he's going to be one year on November 22nd"—and shed light on his relationship with Melanie.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Wendy Williams' First Public Appearance Since Health Facility Stay

2

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

3

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

"We had some turmoil," Aaron said on the Nov. 2 episode of the No Jumper podcast. "We did things, we said things that weren't true, just like of retaliating after each other in the media. We both learned a valuable lesson, at least I did. I learned that that's not what you do. You don't do that."

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Wendy Williams' First Public Appearance Since Health Facility Stay

2

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

3

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

4

Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son’s First Birthday

5
Exclusive

Watch Peyton Manning Audition to be Santa in Santa Clauses Clip

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Norman Reedus Says Walking Dead Spin-Off Is So “Different”

Ulta Black Friday Deals: 35 Picks From KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC & More

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Burger King Crown

Exclusive

Why Kumail Nanjiani Couldn't Refuse Welcome to Chippendales

Exclusive

See Wendy Williams' First Public Appearance Since Health Facility Stay

See Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Hit the Beach on Honeymoon in Mexico