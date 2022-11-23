Here’s the Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Break Up Again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work.

One day after E! News confirmed the pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall exclusively shared what led to the two calling it quits.

"Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider told E! News, "and eventually the relationship really took its course."

And things continue to remain amicable, as the source shared: "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

Being as the two left on good terms, Kendall has apparently not been taking things too hard.

Kendall is in great spirits since the split," the source said of the 818 tequila founder. "She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work."