Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Kate Middleton paired her white Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which had been one of Princess Diana's favorites. Check out the new Princess of Wales' latest look.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 22, 2022 11:37 PMTags
Kate MiddletonRoyalsCelebrities
Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess

Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales.

On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.

The diadem was a favorite of the late Princess Diana, whose title was succeeded by Kate in September when Charles ascended to the British throne following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Adorned with 38 teardrop-shaped pearls suspended underneath arches, the stunning headpiece has become a go-to for Kate, having worn it in 2015, 2016 and 2019 to the family's Diplomatic Reception.

For the banquet, which was held to welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom, Kate also wore pearl drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law and a triple-stranded pearl and diamond bracelet from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection. She completed her look with a blue sash signifying her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order and a yellow ribbon to denote her position in the Royal Family Order.

photos
Kate Middleton's Recycled Looks

Scroll on to see Kate's latest ensemble, as well as more of her most memorable looks.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess of Style

Shortly after succeeding the Princess of Wales title, Kate wore this stunning Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to a state dinner in 2022.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Vision in White

There's nothing more refreshing than seeing a royal who isn't afraid to wear an item on numerous occasions. The Duchess last wore this Barbara Casasola number at the 2016 for the Art Fund awards.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Elegance at Work

The Duchess takes the army's salute in a lovely Catherine Walker coat dress, which she paired with matching clutch and shoes.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Flaunt It

Kate showed the Americans how it is done in a white gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created her iconic wedding dress.

Shutterstock
Tea Party Ready

When in the presence of the Queen it is pretty important to wear your Sunday finest. For the occasion, the Duchess sported a pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

REX/Shutterstock
Boho Chic

For the Chelsea Flower Show the Duchess of Cambridge wears a whimsical dress from British label Erdem.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophisticated Suits

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the matching blazer and skirt combo to The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gowns

The royal stunned in a white McQueen gown for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Going Green

Kate turned heads in this Eponine London dress for Children's Mental Health Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cute and Casual

The royal looked fabulous in a tweed jacket and boots at Islington Community Garden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pretty in Plaid

The royal looked gorgeous in a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress in Dundee, Scotland.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful

The royal isn't afraid to rock a bold shade, like this pretty magenta she wore to The Royal Opera House.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

Kate was all smiles as she watched a flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elegant in Emerald

The mother of three stunned in this number for the Family Action Charity.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Red

Next to Meghan Markle's royal blues, the Duchess of Cambridge's monochromatic ensemble makes a major impact.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Teal Time

The mother of two takes a stroll with Prince William in a coat dress, matching hat and black pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Festive and Chic

Kate is giving us major holiday fashion inspo in this green and white L.K. Bennett polka dot dress paired with a khaki clutch and matching heels for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Story

The Duchess looked like a real-life Cinderella at a diplomatic reception in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown that featured sheer cap sleeves and clusters of sequins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fabulous Flare

For an official visit to RAF Akrotiri, Kate rocked a business-casual look that included a forest green Smythe blazer paired with navy trousers and a white shirt.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Pleasant in Plaid

Kate hosted a holiday party in this festive plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt paired with a black Brora cardigan and slouchy black high-heel boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

The Duchess visitsed UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London in a burgundy Paule Ka blazer and skirt paired with a black turtleneck, tights and heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Buttoned and Belted

Kate stunned in a chic blue coat dress that featured a belted waist, button detailing and a collar paired with matching navy pumps and a black clutch to open the McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Velvet Trim

Kate attended the Remembrance Day service in a dark green coat with button detailing and a velvet trim collar, cuffs and pockets, and paired it with a fuzzy headband and carried a black clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Aquamarine Dream

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Kate wore her aquamarine Jenny Packham gown (a stunning look she's worn before) paired with diamond chandelier earrings, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nice in Navy

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Imperial War Museum in a fitted blue sheath dress, nude heels and a matching nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Wedding Style

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kate wore an all-fuchsia ensemble that included a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic in Check

The royal mother of three stunned in a burgundy accented Erdem check print dress paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady in Lavender

Kate looked typically elegant for a mental health summit in this beautiful purple Emilia Wickstead dress, nude heels and an Aspinal leather handbag.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

The Duchess' blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet had all kinds of Disney princess vibes from Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara to Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Prettiest Polka-Dots

The royal opts for a gorgeous polka-dot inspired look from Jenny Packham and wows the Wimbledon crowd. 

photos
View More Photos From Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Wendy Williams' First Public Appearance Since Health Facility Stay

2

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

3

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

4

Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son’s First Birthday

5
Exclusive

Watch Peyton Manning Audition to be Santa in Santa Clauses Clip

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Norman Reedus Says Walking Dead Spin-Off Is So “Different”

Ulta Black Friday Deals: 35 Picks From KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC & More

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Burger King Crown

Exclusive

Why Kumail Nanjiani Couldn't Refuse Welcome to Chippendales

Exclusive

See Wendy Williams' First Public Appearance Since Health Facility Stay

See Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Hit the Beach on Honeymoon in Mexico