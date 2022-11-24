Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Watch : North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into "Mommy Grinch"

North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion.

Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim told North during the episode. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

And Kim even admitted, "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

As for North's reaction, she sat listening intently to Kim—and continued to enjoy her French fries in France's capital city.