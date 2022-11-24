Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Kim Kardashian told North West, who she shares with ex Kanye West, about the night she got pregnant with her in 2012. Learn how designer Olivier Rousteing may have had a hand in North's existence.

By Kelly Gilmore Nov 24, 2022 5:00 AMTags
TVReality TVKim KardashianKanye WestCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into "Mommy Grinch"

North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion.

Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim told North during the episode. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

And Kim even admitted, "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

As for North's reaction, she sat listening intently to Kim—and continued to enjoy her French fries in France's capital city.

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Kim wore the royal blue gown alongside Kanye West—father of her kids North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—at the Angel Ball on Oct. 22, 2012—which was roughly eight months before North arrived June 15, 2013.

Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

2
Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

3

Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids

Flash forward to 2022 and it makes sense that North is so into fashion. The 9-year-old has already styled her siblings for a photo shoot with Vogue and is not shy to share her opinion on her mom's outfits.

And their July trip to Paris, which was documented in the episode, allowed both Kim and North to bond over their shared love of style. Olivier dressed both Kim and North for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show. At the time, the duo wore coordinated looks that featured pinstripe fabric and nose rings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

But as Kim explained in a confessional, their trip to Paris wasn't just to bask in clothing, but also to share an important message with North.

"I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do," she explained. "And I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and figuring out how to make a business out of that."

Trending Stories

1

See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

2
Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

3

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

4

Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids

5

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Ranking the Friends Thanksgiving Episodes from Worst to Best

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Royal Purple Ahead of Glamorous Banquet

Iconic Horror Actress Eliminates Herself on The Masked Singer

Zendaya Is Effortlessly Cool in This Desert Pic

See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Blake Lively Says She’s Watched This '90s Film “Too Many Times"