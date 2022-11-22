Armie Hammer’s Father Michael Armand Hammer Dead at 67

Armie Hammer's father has passed away, E! News has learned. Keep reading for all the details about Michael Armand Hammer.

Michael Armand Hammer died on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to TMZ. He was 67 years old. The business titan had reportedly been battling cancer for some time. He started his career at an investment bank before joining Occidental Petroleum, the company founded by his grandfather, Armand Hammer.

Michael welcomed Armie in 1986 and son Viktor in 1988 with then-wife Dre Ann Mobley. Michael is survived by his second wife, Misty Millward, as well as Armie, Viktor and Armie's children with ex Elizabeth ChambersHarper Grace, 7, and Ford Armand, 5.

The Call Me By Your Name star has dropped out of the spotlight in recent years. Armie was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in March 2021. He denied any wrongdoing. He later sought treatment for drug, alcohol and sex abuse, according to Vanity Fair, with sources telling E! News in February, "Armie is very committed to his sobriety and has been super consistent with it."

The Hammer family was the subject of the recent Discovery+ and ID docuseries The House of Hammer, which explored the allegations from multiple women against the actor as well as the toxic environment he and other Hammer family members allegedly grew up in.

Armie has vehemently denied all accusations against him. 

Armie's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, issued a statement to E! News on March 18, 2021, saying that Armie has "maintained that all of his interactions" with "every" sexual partner "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

